Citigroup Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $24.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.