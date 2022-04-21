Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 51,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 452,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.36 and its 200-day moving average is $310.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

