Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -2.61. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CODX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.