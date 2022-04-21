Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading Up 0.2%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 9,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Featured Articles

