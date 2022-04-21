Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

