CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after buying an additional 345,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.59 on Thursday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.