Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of CYH opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.