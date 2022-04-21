Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.55

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $13.90. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 487 shares traded.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $120.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

