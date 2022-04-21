Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,621.01

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,621.01 ($21.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,715.50 ($22.32). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,715.50 ($22.32), with a volume of 2,180,577 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.38) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.58).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,672.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,621.01. The company has a market capitalization of £30.61 billion and a PE ratio of 85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.