Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day moving average is $310.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

