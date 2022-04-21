Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

