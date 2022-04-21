CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 332,957 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

