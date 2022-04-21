CubeSmart (CUBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

