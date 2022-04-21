Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Macy’s by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

