Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 3,072 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 461,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 472,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 448,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 334,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

UA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

