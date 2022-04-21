Cwm LLC Invests $48,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

