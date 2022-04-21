Cwm LLC Invests $48,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

