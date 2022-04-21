Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average is $180.69. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

