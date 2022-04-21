Cwm LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

