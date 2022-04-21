Cwm LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

MQ opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

