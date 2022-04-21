Dale Mah Sells 36,270 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total value of C$256,066.20.

Shares of EDR opened at C$6.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$9.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 64.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

