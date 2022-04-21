David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,251.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,254.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2,343.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

