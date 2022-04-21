Dean E. Jr. Jarnac Sells 6,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MRVL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.