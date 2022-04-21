DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 375 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

