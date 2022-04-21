DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,760,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

