DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $642.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.