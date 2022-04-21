DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 2,772 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

