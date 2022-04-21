DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdvanSix by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $766,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.