DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 5,133 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

CWK stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.