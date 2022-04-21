DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 663 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 6.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CorVel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVL. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,032. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $181.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

