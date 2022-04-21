DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.60 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

