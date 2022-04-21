DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.