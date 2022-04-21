DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,699 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

