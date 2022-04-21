DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 78.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

