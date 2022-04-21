DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $361.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.98. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.74 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $652.73.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.