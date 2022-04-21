DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $191,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 314.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,211,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

COKE stock opened at $493.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.63. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

