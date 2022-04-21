DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $212,000 Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $1.3307 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

