DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $236,000 Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

