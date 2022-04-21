DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $140,000 in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Endava by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.03. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.00.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Endava Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.