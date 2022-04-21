DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $167,000 in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

