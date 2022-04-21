DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $188,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 604.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 100,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $172.11 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

