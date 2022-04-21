DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $752.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

