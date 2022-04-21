DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $127,000 Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 73.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

