DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $238,000 Investment in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTL shares. Aegis began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

