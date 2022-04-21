DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Asana by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 621.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $466,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asana by 111.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,905,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,750,000 shares of company stock worth $210,717,500 and have sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

