DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 161,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4,009.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 829,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 809,079 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

