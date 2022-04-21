DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.89 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.