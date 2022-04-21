DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 141,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

