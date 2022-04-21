DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLVM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

