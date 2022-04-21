DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UHT opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $807.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

